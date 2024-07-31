Oil soars amid rising tensions in Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices increased on Wednesday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of the Hamas group.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $79.56 per barrel, up 1.91% from the previous session's closing price of $78.07 per barrel.The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $76.29 per barrel, a 2.09% increase from the previous session's close of $74.73 per barrel.The recent escalation in the Middle East, coupled with fears of a widening conflict in the oil-rich region, has driven oil prices higher.Hamas confirmed Haniyeh's death in what it described as a "treacherous assassination" in Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry indicated that an investigation is underway. Israel has yet to comment on the incident.

