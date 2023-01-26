Oil steady as market awaits more supply clarity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices were steady on Thursday after U.S. crude stocks climbed less than expected, while investors awaited further clarity on supply drivers, including an OPEC+ meeting and the looming EU ban on Russian refined products, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures dipped 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.08 per barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.33.

