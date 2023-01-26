Oil steady as market awaits more supply clarity
Oil prices were steady on Thursday after U.S. crude stocks climbed less than expected, while investors awaited further clarity on supply drivers, including an OPEC+ meeting and the looming EU ban on Russian refined products, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures dipped 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.08 per barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.33.