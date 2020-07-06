Oil up on tighter supply, expectations for positive data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by tighter supplies and a string of data expected to show economic recovery across the globe and despite a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and other countries, Reuters reports.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 73 cents, or 1.7%, to $43.53 per barrel by 0808 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up 28 cents, or 0.7%, at $40.93.

“The market appears to be shrugging off the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States,” ING said, adding that data for several cities in affected states did not show a significant reduction in road traffic week on week.

Market sentiment was also positive as investors expected a string of improving economic data.

In China, the economy is recovering while its capital markets are attracting money, setting the scene for a healthy bull market, the official China Securities Journal said in an editorial on Monday.

Traders were also keeping an eye on U.S. non-manufacturing activity, German industrial orders for May, and retail sales for the eurozone, all due on Monday and all expected to be positive.

