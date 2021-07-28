Oklahoma ready to support Azerbaijan in developing wind energy, governor says

Oklahoma ready to support Azerbaijan in developing wind energy, governor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US state of Oklahoma is ready to support Azerbaijan in development of wind energy, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The governor noted that Oklahoma and Azerbaijan have the potential for cooperation in agriculture, construction, energy and other fields.

Stitt also mentioned that wind power accounts for 40 percent of Oklahoma's energy mix.

Oklahoma, like Baku, has many windy days a year, so the state would like to push Azerbaijan to develop more wind power, Stitt said.

He also mentioned that Oklahoma's education sector is developed, adding that during his visit to Baku, he had a meeting with Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev. Stitt said the sides intend to develop the ties in this direction.

In addition, the Oklahoma governor noted the potential for cooperation between Oklahoma and Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture.

Stitt said the state delegation plans to visit various districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az