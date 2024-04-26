Olaf Scholz: Germany welcomes initial demarcation agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I believe that 2024 can and must be a year of peace in the region. It comes with both opportunities and responsibility,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a briefing with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The Chancellor, acknowledging the positive reception of the initial demarcation agreements by the German side, underscored the significance of sustaining this momentum. Furthermore, he expressed support for taking decisive steps in this direction.

News.Az