Yandex metrika counter

Olaf Scholz: Germany welcomes initial demarcation agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • Politics
  • Share
Olaf Scholz: Germany welcomes initial demarcation agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia

"I believe that 2024 can and must be a year of peace in the region. It comes with both opportunities and responsibility,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a briefing with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

The Chancellor, acknowledging the positive reception of the initial demarcation agreements by the German side, underscored the significance of sustaining this momentum. Furthermore, he expressed support for taking decisive steps in this direction.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      