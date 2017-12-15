Oleg Kuznetsov: Karabakh is a "transit lane" for the international drug trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan and Russia has recently signed a bilateral agreement on interstate cooperation in the field of regional security."

The statement came from Russian political scientist Oleg Kuznetsov at the press conference held in Baku.

According to the political scientist, the transition to a normal, bilateral settlement of security issues in the Caspian region is a fundamental step forward in Russian-Azerbaijani relations:

"At last, not only were the pricipal directions of cooperation between the two countries in matters of collective security announced, but also fixed in the form of a formal legal document. Naturally, there is a threat of international terrorism, specific threats from ISIS for Russia and Azerbaijan. And this brings our positions closer. "

The political scientist noted that there is also a serious problem of international drug trafficking:

"The occupied territory of Azerbaijan is a transit lane for international drug trafficking. Since this territory is not under the jurisdiction of legitimate owners and therefore creates a kind of a black hole in the space of legal lawlessness."

Oleg Kuznetsov also noted the importance of the exchange of information between special services, law enforcement agencies of the two countries:

"Because in the modern world, the speed of information flow often determines the effectiveness of counter-terrorism and other activities related to ensuring international security."

News.Az

