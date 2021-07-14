Olympic chief Thomas Bach praises Tokyo’s readiness to host Summer Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese capital of Tokyo is ‘the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games,’ which are scheduled to kick off in less than two weeks, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said, TASS reported.

IOC President Bach attended a meeting on Tuesday morning in Tokyo with Seiko Hashimoto, who is Head of the Tokyo 2020 Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

"You are really doing a great job in your preparations," the IOC president stated during the meeting. "You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games".

"This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face," Bach continued. "There is still a lot of work to do - the task is only completed once the athletes have left Tokyo. The stage is set, now it is time to deliver your best, which we have all been waiting for, for such a long time".

"Let’s continue to work like and for the athletes of the world to make these Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 a resounding success, for Tokyo, Japan and the worldwide Olympic Movement," Bach continued. "Our common target is safe and secure Games for everybody: for the athletes; for all the delegations; and most importantly for the Japanese people".

The IOC president arrived in Tokyo on July 8 and had to be quarantined for three days in his hotel room in line with local anti-COVID-19 measures. Bach previously received his novel coronavirus jab, but still had to obey the local organization’s restrictions and rules regarding the fight against the coronavirus.

News.Az