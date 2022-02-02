Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 32 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 32 new COVID-19 infections was found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 1, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Fifteen were among new airport arrivals, it said on the Games’ official website, while 17 were among those in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, six of them either athletes or team officials.

News.Az