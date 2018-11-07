Ombudsman offers to create breastfeeding stations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Breastfeeding stations should be created in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova said, Trend reports.

Suleymanova made the remarks in Baku on Nov. 7 at the joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on legal policy and state-building, human rights, youth and sports, regional issues, international relations and interparliamentary relations, dedicated to the discussion of the bills included in the budget package for 2019.

She said that one of the topical issues in Azerbaijan is the preservation of the national gene pool and family health.

Suleymanova stressed that breastfeeding stations should be effectively set up.

