Ombudsman sends report on hate crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis to international organizations

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has prepared a Report on Hate Crimes and Hate Speech against Azerbaijanis and addressed it to international organizations, the Ombudsman’s Office said on Tuesday.

The report aims to bring to the attention of the world community the human rights violations caused by the long-standing policy of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis in Armenia and beyond, and to call for drastic measures to prevent this hatred-based policy.

Factual materials obtained by the Ombudsman, information received from reliable sources spread through social media and press has been used in the report.

In her report, the Ombudsman expresses her concern about the irresponsibility of, non-respect for human rights and freedoms, and disregard for the rule of law principle by Armenian State and its institutions that ignore the international legal obligations and evade responsibility and calls on the relevant international human rights organizations and national human rights institutions to join their efforts to end similar actions leading to the creation of new hotbeds of disputes.

News.Az