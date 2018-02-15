Ombudsman's Office representative visited the military hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fazail Hasanov, director of the sector of the Ombudsman's Office for the protection of the rights of servicemen, and representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces.

The representatives, having familiarised with the situation in the departments equipped with modern medical equipment, were also informed of the daily activities of the staff. Expressing satisfaction with the conversation with medical personnel and the conditions created here, F.Hasanov stressed that he was also satisfied with the entire situation.

News.Az

News.Az