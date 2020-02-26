Ombudsman’s Office reps visit Main Clinical Hospital of Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman’s Office and Defense Ministry visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces., the Defense Ministry reported W

Director of the sector of the Ombudsman's Office for the protection of the rights of servicemen Fazail Hasanov, sector’s senior adviser Adil Hajiyev, as well as representatives of the Defense Ministry viewed the conditions created in various departments of the hospital and also inquired about the state of health of the servicemen undergoing treatment here, including medical service and provision.

The Ombudsman's Office representatives expressed satisfaction with the level of medical service and the effective organization of the medical business.

News.Az

News.Az