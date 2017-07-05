Ombudsperson addresses int’l organizations over events in Alkhanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani ombudsperson has called on the international organizations to take action to put an end to Armenia's aggression.

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Elmira Suleymanova has issued a statement on the Armenian army’s killing of Azerbaijani civilians and targeting of civilian facilities in Fuzuli’s Alkhanli village.



The statement says that on July 4, the Armenian Armed Forces once again purposefully and deliberately shelled densely-populated residential areas and civilian facilities in the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region, the Ombudsperson’s Office told APA.



"Armenia's occupation policy once again proved to be a major threat to peace and development not only in Azerbaijan, but throughout the whole region.



"Hoping that justice and peace will be established in the near future, these crimes against humanity will be given international legal assessment, criminals will be punished, and Armenia will be punished in accordance with the Charter of the UN, I call on all international organizations, states, and my colleagues to make joint resolute efforts and take action to put an end to Armenia's aggression, liberate the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, have Armenia withdraw its military forces from these territories, restore Azerbaijan’s borders recognized by the UN and the whole world, and ensure the return of the hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons to their homes," the Ombudsperson’s statement says.



The statement was sent to the UN Secretary General, the UN Security Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UNESCO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the International and European Ombudsman institutes, the Asian Ombudsman Association, the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children, the International Peace Bureau, ombudspersons of different countries, the embassies of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and the embassies of foreign countries in our republic, as well as Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.



On July 4, around 20:40, Armenian armed forces shelled the Alkhanly villageof Fizuli region with 82mm- and 120-mm-caliber mortars, including heavy grenade launchers.



As a result of this provocation, village residents Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi (1967) and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi (2015) died. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi (1965) was wounded.

News.Az

