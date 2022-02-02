Omicron variant leads to 90 million infections in ten weeks, WHO says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world has recorded more than 90 million cases of coronavirus cases since the discovery of the omicron variant 10 weeks ago, a figure that surpasses all cases in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus said, News.Az reports.

With many countries easing their restrictive measures amid public fatigue, Tedros cautioned that omicron should not be underestimated even though it has shown to bring less severe illness than earlier variants – and cited "a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world.”

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines – and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity – preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” he told a regular WHO briefing on the pandemic.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Tedros added. “It’s premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory. This virus is dangerous and it continues to evolve before our very eyes.”

WHO said four of its six regions worldwide are seeing increasing trends in deaths.

Many European countries have begun easing lockdown measures, including Britain, France, Ireland and the Netherlands. Finland will end its COVID-19 restrictions this month.

On Tuesday, Denmark’s government scrapped most restrictions aimed at fighting the pandemic, saying it no longer considers COVID-19 “a socially critical disease.” The nation of 5.8 million has in recent weeks seen more than 50,000 new cases a day, but the number of patients in intensive care units has declined.

