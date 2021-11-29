No Omicron variant detected in Azerbaijan: TABIB

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has begun testing for all mutations and related strains of COVID-19, Agarza Aghayev, a genetics specialist at the National Center for Hematology and Transfusion under the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Aghayev said all samples entering the country from abroad, as well as those suspected of having a cluster-type infection in the country are collected and analyzed.

He added that the relevant tests have not yet detected the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

News.Az