On Independence Day, the White House presented Donald Trump as a Jedi

Source: X

The White House has released a photo of US President Donald Trump dressed as a Jedi from Star Wars — on this day, fans of George Lucas's film saga celebrate Star Wars Day, and the country celebrates Independence Day, News.Az informs via X.

The publication appeared on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In the photo, generated by artificial intelligence, the American leader is depicted with a lightsaber in his hand and in a Jedi robe.

"Happy May 4th to everyone, including the radical leftist lunatics who fight so hard to bring back Sith Lords, murderers, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, and known MS-13 members to our galaxy. You are not the Rebellion, you are the Empire," the post reads.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

