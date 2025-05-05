On Independence Day, the White House presented Donald Trump as a Jedi
Source: X
The White House has released a photo of US President Donald Trump dressed as a Jedi from Star Wars — on this day, fans of George Lucas's film saga celebrate Star Wars Day, and the country celebrates Independence Day, News.Az informs via X.
The publication appeared on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In the photo, generated by artificial intelligence, the American leader is depicted with a lightsaber in his hand and in a Jedi robe.
"Happy May 4th to everyone, including the radical leftist lunatics who fight so hard to bring back Sith Lords, murderers, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, and known MS-13 members to our galaxy. You are not the Rebellion, you are the Empire," the post reads.
Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025
May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5