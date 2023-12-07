One civilian injured as tractor hits landmine in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 7, at around 10:00, a tractor sowing in the territory of the Horadiz village of the Fuzuli district, was blown up by a mine, News.Az reports citing the regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service.

The driver of the tractor, Hasanli Zamin, born in 1994, was injured. He was removed from the area with the help of police officers and evacuated to the hospital.

An investigation is currently underway.

