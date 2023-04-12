One civilian injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

One civilian injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A civilian was injured in an anti-personnel landmine explosion in the village of Sus, Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, the country’s Interior Ministry told News.Az.

Civilian Ramil Azizov (born in 2001) got a leg injury, according to the ministry.

He was taken to a hospital by police officers stationed in the area.

The incident is being investigated.

Following the 2020 Second Karabakh war, 290 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of mines and other explosive devices, 51 of whom were killed and 239 received injuries.

News.Az