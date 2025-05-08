One critically injured after car rams into PSG fans in Paris - VIDEO

One person was in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday and two others were being treated for injuries after they were hit by a car in central Paris as thousands of fans celebrated Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Arsenal to reach the 2025 Champions League final.

The three were hit in a side street near the Champs Elysées when a black saloon car ploughed into them, News.Az reports, citing French media.

Videos on social media showed several PSG fans chasing the vehicle into an adjacent road and eventually setting it alight after the occupants fled.

Police said they had launched an investigation. Nearly 50 people were arrested for vandalism and for carrying flares and fireworks.

More than 2,000 officers were deployed around PSG's Parc des Princes stadium in western Paris for the game.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in north London on 29 April, PSG extended their aggregate advantage when midfielder Fabian Luiz scored his first goal in the Champions League tournament.

Minutes after PSG midfielder Vitinha missed a penalty, Achraf Hakimi added PSG's second.

Though Bukayo Saka halved the deficit for the visitors after 76 minutes, PSG held on for a 3-1 aggregate win and a place in the final on 31 May at the Allianz Arena in Munich against Inter Milan.

The final whistle brought an explosion of joy in scores of bars and cafes around the city as well as outside the Parc des Princes, where dozens of fans attempted to stage an impromptu party on the ring road passing near the stadium.

Police quickly broke up the festivities.

News.Az