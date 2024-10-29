One dead as Hezbollah fires barrage of missiles on northern Israel

One person was killed when a large barrage of rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon slammed into the Israeli town of Ma’alot-Tarshiha, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said some 50 rockets were fired in the barrage, some of which were intercepted, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. MDA said several others were being treated for acute anxiety at the scene of the impact.The fatal attack came after several drones were launched at Israel on Tuesday morning from both Lebanon and Yemen, causing explosions in the cities of Nahariya and Ashkelon in northern and southern Israel, respectively.There were no casualties in those attacks.The IDF assessed that the explosive drone was launched from Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthis did not immediately take responsibility for the attack.The impact caused no injuries but sparked a small fire. The IDF was investigating why it failed to shoot down the drone.The Houthi rebel group has fired over 220 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones at Israel over the past year — mostly toward the southernmost city of Eilat — saying that the attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been battling Hamas since the terror group’s October 7 attack.

News.Az