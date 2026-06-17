One dead as small plane crashes on Texas highway - VIDEO

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A business jet crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, and caught fire on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead and causing chaos as bystanders left their vehicles and attempted to smash the cockpit window in an effort to free those inside, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The aircraft had six people on board when it went down on Loop 20 highway shortly after 10 p.m., according to Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. It has not yet been confirmed whether the person who died was among those onboard or someone on the ground.

No injuries on the ground were immediately reported. However, five police officers were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after responding to the scene.

The aircraft was identified as a Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet, according to data from FlightAware, an aviation tracking and data company. It had departed from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico at 6:19 p.m.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash as the aircraft reached Laredo, which is around 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio. Footage shared on social media showed the plane lying on its side after slamming into a highway barrier, with its tail section torn off from the fuselage.

Zayra Garza, an esthetician, was driving her coworkers home when she came upon the crash. She began shooting video as she approached the scene and then stopped her vehicle across from the crippled jet, which was on fire.

She saw someone inside the plane trying to break the cockpit window to escape. Soon, people got out of their vehicles to try to smash the window from the outside.

Garza’s husband jumped out of their vehicle to help and Garza then saw the door of the plane open. She said three people who looked to be teenagers rushed out, followed by someone who appeared to be a pilot. Another member of the crew tried to pull out a person who seemed to be unconscious .

“It looked like part of a movie. I was in shock,” Garza said.

“What was worrying me was the fire,” she said. “I was concerned that it could have just exploded at any time.”

NetJets said in a statement that the crash involved one of its aircraft and it is working with authorities. NetJets is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and allows people to buy part ownership in private jets.

News.Az