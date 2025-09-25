One detained after shooting at Tbilisi hotel - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shooting erupted at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, on Thursday.

According to Vazha Siradze, the Director of the Tbilisi Police Department, one individual has been detained after the shooting, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Siradze stated that the investigation is ongoing under Articles 236 and 151 of the Criminal Code, which address threats and the illegal acquisition, possession, and carrying of firearms.

“A report was received concerning gunfire from a hotel room. The Ministry of Internal Affairs responded swiftly; a search was conducted in the room, and the individual was detained. According to both the report and the hotel staff, they allegedly heard a gunshot. The scene of the incident and the room are currently being examined, and we will clarify the details. We have detained one person, and an investigation has been initiated under Articles 236 and 151 of the Criminal Code. At this stage, I cannot confirm whether the firearm has been recovered. The individual detained was alone in the room,” Siradze explained.

News.Az