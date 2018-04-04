One dies in a shopping mall fire in Moscow
04 Apr 2018 11:55
29 Jul 2024 15:03
World
One person has died in a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow on Wednesday, TASS news agency said, citing medical staff.
The fire has now been put out, RIA news agency said, citing a source in emergency services. It earlier said that the fire had broken out at the four-storey ‘Perseus for Childen’ shopping mall which sells children’s goods.
In March, a total of 64 people, most of them children, died in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall.
