One dies, three injured as strong fire occurs in the Republican Narcological Dispensary

The fire broke out in the 2nd department of the hospital, where bedridden patients are treated.

APA reports that most of the patients were evacuated from the burning building.



Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations removed body of the patient who died as a result of the strong fire at the Republican Narcology Dispensary, APA's correspondent reports from the scene.

It is assumed that still there are patients in the building.

More than 30 patients were evacuated from the burning building of the Republican Narcological Dispensary. The press service of the Ministry of Health told APA.

It was also said that three of the injured were hospitalized.

Note that, ambulance brigade was involved at the scene.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzeyev and Chief of the State Security Service Fizuli Asadov are on the scene.

According to APA, intensive fire fighting measures are currently underway.

News.Az

