One killed, eight injured in landmine blasts in Azerbaijan last month

Seven mine explosions were recorded in November 2021, killing one and injuring eight more, News.Az reports citing the ‘Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines’ Public Association.

These data were obtained from the official structures, regional coordinators and other sources, the association said in a statement.

“One civilian died in a mine explosion in November,” the statement said. “Eight people, including a sapper, a border guard, two servicemen of internal troops and four civilians, were wounded as a result of mine explosions.”

During the reporting period, six incidents occurred as a result of anti-personnel mine explosions while one incident - an anti-tank mine explosion.

According to the statement, mine explosions occurred in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil, Aghdam, Goranboy, Lachin, Fuzuli and Zangilan districts.

“Some 97 Azerbaijani citizens have suffered as a result of mine explosions and unexploded ordnance since early 2021,” the association added.

