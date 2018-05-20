Yandex metrika counter

One killed in Su-29 crash landing in Leningrad region

  • Region
  • Share
One killed in Su-29 crash landing in Leningrad region

One person died in a crash landing of a Su-29 sporting airplane in the Leningrad region, a spokesman for the Northwestern regional center of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"A Su-29 plane made a crash landing near the settlement of Lomakha in the Leningrad region at 17:25 Moscow time. One person died," the spokesman said.

An investigation is underway.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      