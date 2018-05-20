One killed in Su-29 crash landing in Leningrad region
20 May 2018
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
One person died in a crash landing of a Su-29 sporting airplane in the Leningrad region, a spokesman for the Northwestern regional center of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.
"A Su-29 plane made a crash landing near the settlement of Lomakha in the Leningrad region at 17:25 Moscow time. One person died," the spokesman said.
An investigation is underway.
