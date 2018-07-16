Yandex metrika counter

One killed in Yerevan building collapse

  • Region
  • Share
One killed in Yerevan building collapse

One person was killed as the result of the building collapse in Yerevan on Monday, Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reported.

News.am reports citing the source that the building collapsed on Arshakunyats Avenue, while an operative rescue team left for the scene.

The injured were hospitalized, one of the injured died in hospital, another one now in an intensive care unit.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      