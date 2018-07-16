One killed in Yerevan building collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed as the result of the building collapse in Yerevan on Monday, Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reported.

News.am reports citing the source that the building collapsed on Arshakunyats Avenue, while an operative rescue team left for the scene.

The injured were hospitalized, one of the injured died in hospital, another one now in an intensive care unit.

