One killed, six injured in New York shooting – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed, and six people were injured, including one in life-threatening condition, when a shooting erupted inside a Rochester park Sunday evening, News.Az reports citing New York Post.

The gunfire took place around 6.20 pm. Authorities said five injured with minor injuries were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.A heavy volley of gunfire disrupted a large gathering in the park, causing the crowd to scatter in panic, the report said, adding that information about victims and shooting has not been made available yet.“At this point, we don’t know how many people were shooting. We are trying to work our way through that. We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can,” said Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello as quoted by New York Post.

News.Az