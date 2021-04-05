One killed, two injured in triple shooting in U.S. Virginia Beach

One person was killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a triple shooting Saturday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police said on Sunday, according to Xinhua.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a call for a gunshot wound about 10:08 p.m. local time Saturday in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive. When arriving at the scene, police found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two sustained life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said.

There was an active investigation going on and no suspect information was available as of yet, according to the police.

News.Az