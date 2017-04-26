One more Armenian soldier commits suicide
In the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a serviceman of Armenian army Karen Avetisyan died as a result of a gunshot wound in the jaw area.
Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Avetisyan, 19, shot himself with a machine gun. A criminal case was opened on the Article "bringing to suicide".
