Yandex metrika counter

One more Armenian soldier commits suicide

  • World
  • Share
One more Armenian soldier commits suicide

A criminal case was opened on Article bringing to suicide.

In the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a serviceman of Armenian army Karen Avetisyan died as a result of a gunshot wound in the jaw area.

Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Avetisyan, 19, shot himself with a machine gun. A criminal case was opened on the Article "bringing to suicide".

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      