One more Armenian soldier killed on the frontline, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian Media.

20-year-old Armenian soldier Narek Harutyunyan sustained a fatal gunshot wound and died in a shootout with Azerbaijani military, on April 25, according to AzVision.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s Armed Forces have 115 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 25.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli and Kamarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Barekamavan, Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag, Munjuglu and Kokhanabi villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygedzor, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Garavalilar village of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Namirli, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

