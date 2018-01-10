One more protest action held in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

One more protest action has been held in Yerevan.

On January 10, supporters of Sasna Tsrer group held a protest action in front of the building of the Criminal Executive Department of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.

The participants of the protest action demanded the members of Sasna Tsrer group Smbat Barseghyan and Armen Bilyan, who declared hunger strike on December 19, 2017, to be transferred to the "Armavir" penitentiary.

In addition, they blocked the roadway of Arshakunyats Avenue. The police drove out the demonstrators from the roadway.

Then they returned to the court of general jurisdiction of the Avan and Nor Nork districts of Yerevan, where the hearing had to be held.

News.Az

