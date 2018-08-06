One of active participants of Ganja events detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the active participants of Ganja events has been detained.

Azerbaijani citizen, resident of Ganja Ismayilov Ismayil, who had been wanted in connection with suspicion of active participation in the events in Ganja on Aug. 1, has been detained while trying to cross the state border through Shikhli checkpoint into the territory of Georgia, and transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Border Service said in a message on Aug. 6.

