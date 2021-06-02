One of Armenian detainees tortured me personally: former Azerbaijani captive

Garib Rovshanoglu, who was formerly held in Armenian captivity, recognized Armenian detainee Ludwig Mkrtichan, who tortured him.

"We were captured during the ceasefire in 1999 when Ludwig Mkrtichyan personally tortured me while in Armenian captivity," he said.

News.Az