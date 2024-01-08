One of French spies arrested in Azerbaijan identified

+ ↺ − 16 px

The identity of one of the French spies arrested for espionage activities in Azerbaijan has become known.

Leo Nicolian, a French journalist of Armenian origin, announced on X that the French spy is named Martin Ryan, News.Az reports.

“Martin Ryan was arrested in Baku on December 4. Martin Ryan, CEO of the [Baku-based company] Merkorama LLC, is accused of espionage. He was used (manipulated) by the French agent 2 DGSE (General Directorate of Foreign Intelligence), who involved him in secret cooperation, after which he was expelled from Baku,” the journalist said.

French citizen Martin Ryan, who was arrested for spying for French intelligence, is currently under arrest in Baku.

