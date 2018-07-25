One of participants of assassination attempt on head of Azerbaijan’s Ganja Executive Power eliminated

One of the participants of the assassination attempt on the head of Azerbaijan’s Ganja Executive Power, Elmar Valiyev, has been eliminated.

Ganja city resident Agha Sarkhani, who together with Yunis Safarov prepared an assassination plan against the head of Azerbaijan’s Ganja Executive Power, Elmar Valiyev, and was wanted on charges of terrorism, deliberate murder, and the assassination attempt on the statesman, was eliminated during the armed resistance, APA reports.

It was revealed that Agha Sarkhani was trained in the ranks of armed groups in Syria in 2016 and regularly traveled to Iran.

