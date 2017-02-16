Yandex metrika counter

One of the world's oldest women lives in Georgia

One of the world's oldest women lives in Martvili, Georgia's west.

Novosti-Gruziya reports that Kseniya Berulava marked her 117th birthday on February 13, 2017. She was born in 1900.

The long-liver currently lives with her daughter. Her husband Dmitriy Berulava died on the front in 1943. Kseniya's daughter Avelina Galdava has recently turned 79.

The long-liver received birthday congratulations from her relatives and representatives of the regional department under Georgia's state service for veterans' affairs.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

