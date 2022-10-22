One of those injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Lachin dies

One of those, who were injured in a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district on Friday, has died, News.Az reports.

Injured Elsavar Hamidov (born in 1977) died in the hospital.

The fact was confirmed by the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

On October 21, the Prosecutor's Office of Lachin district received information on two people hitting the landmine in the liberated Suarasi village.

The preliminary investigation established that Elsevar Hamidov and Sabuhi Hasanov, who were engaged in reconstruction activities in the village, received injuries as a result of the mine blast.

The incident is being investigated.

