One person dead, five wounded in Chicago shooting
- 31 Aug 2020 09:23
At least one man was killed and another five were wounded in a shooting in the south of Chicago on Sunday, the NBC TV channel said citing the city’s police, TASS reports.
The shooting occurred at a restaurant in the first half of the day, according to the report. A person in a car opened fire, striking a man dining on an outdoor patio area.
All people hit in the shooting were transported to local hospitals, the TV channel added.