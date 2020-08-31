Yandex metrika counter

One person dead, five wounded in Chicago shooting

At least one man was killed and another five were wounded in a shooting in the south of Chicago on Sunday, the NBC TV channel said citing the city’s police, TASS reports. 

The shooting occurred at a restaurant in the first half of the day, according to the report. A person in a car opened fire, striking a man dining on an outdoor patio area.

All people hit in the shooting were transported to local hospitals, the TV channel added.


