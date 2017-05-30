Yandex metrika counter

One police officer dead, several others injured in car crash in Baku

A police officer was killed and several others were injured after a police car collided with a Porsche in front of a SOCAR petrol station.

A police officer was killed and several others were injured after a police car (Fiat Doblo) collided with a Porsche in front of a SOCAR petrol station in Bayil settlement, Baku’s Sabail district on Tuesday morning, the Sabail district police department told APA.
 
The fact is under investigation.

