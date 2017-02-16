One serviceman died, 2 injured in crash in Armenia

One Armenian serviceman of extended active duty died, 2 injured as a result of a crash while a bulldozer cleared the road leading to a military unit.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that the due statement came from the country's Investigative Committee said.

According to the information, Garegin Minasyan, Armen Pukhan and Vruyr Nersisyan got injured while clearing the road. Garegin Minasyan died on the way to hospital, others were hospitalized.

Investigation is underway.

