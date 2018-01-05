One tourist killed, 12 injured in air balloon crash in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tourist was killed and 12 other people injured when a hot air balloon carrying tourists of various nationalities crashed near Luxor in Egypt on Friday, state-run news agency MENA reported.

The crash, to the west of the city of Luxor, happened due to bad weather conditions, the news agency said, according to Reuters.

The health ministry identified the dead person as a 36-year-old woman. Of the 12 injured, two were in a serious condition, MENA said. They were being treated at Luxor International Hospital.

In 2013, 19 people most of them Asian and European tourists, died near Luxor when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed after a mid-air gas explosion.

