Yandex metrika counter

One wounded in shooting near Armenian PM’s party office in Yerevan

  • Region
  • Share
One wounded in shooting near Armenian PM’s party office in Yerevan

A shooting occurred near the office of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party in Yerevan, leaving one person wounded.

The incident occurred on July 9 at around 19:00, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Reports indicate that 27-year-old Yerevan resident Harutyun I. sustained gunshot wounds. The shooter is identified as 26-year-old Armen G., the son of the owner of the "Samiko" brewery in Aresh.

Harutyun was taken to Erebuni Medical Centre for treatment.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      