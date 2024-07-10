One wounded in shooting near Armenian PM’s party office in Yerevan

A shooting occurred near the office of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party in Yerevan, leaving one person wounded.

The incident occurred on July 9 at around 19:00, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.Reports indicate that 27-year-old Yerevan resident Harutyun I. sustained gunshot wounds. The shooter is identified as 26-year-old Armen G., the son of the owner of the "Samiko" brewery in Aresh.Harutyun was taken to Erebuni Medical Centre for treatment.

News.Az