Ongoing talks ‘maybe last’ chance for hostage deal, Blinken tells Herzog

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Israel, has stated that ongoing negotiations were “maybe the last” chance to reach an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war.

“This is a decisive moment — probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire, and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinken says as he meets President Isaac Herzog on his ninth trip to the region since the war broke out in October, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.The top US diplomat says he was also working to ensure that there was no regional escalation amid concerns over a possible attack by Iran on Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

News.Az