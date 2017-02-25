Online libraries to launch across Tbilisi in April

+ ↺ − 16 px

The books will be downloadable with the help of QR codes.

Application "Saba Reader” will enable Tbilisi residents and visitors to download hundreds of books when in the vicinity of special stands that will be placed around streets, parks and metro stations in Tbilisi in the coming months, agenda.ge reports. The books will be downloadable with the help of QR codes.

A QR code is a two-dimensional barcode that stores information in data pixels.

The idea of an online library at 300 different locations in the capital Tbilisi belongs to online book house Saba in partnership with Tbilisi City Hall and the President’s foundation.

The authors of the idea believe their project will become "a guide through literature” that will make Tbilisi "an open air library”.

The installation of online libraries is now underway and will end by April.

News.Az

News.Az