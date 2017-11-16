Online media accreditation to 'Heart of Asia' - Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference open

+ ↺ − 16 px

The online media accreditation to the 'Heart of Asia' - Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference has been declared open.

The press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az that for media accreditation to the “Heart of Asia” – Istanbul Process (HoA IP) 7th Ministerial Conference which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan under the theme “Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region” on November 30-December 1, 2017 the media representatives are asked to be accredited at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan registering via secure online registration portal at www.mfa.gov.az/HoAIP-Conf.

News.Az

