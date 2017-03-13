Yandex metrika counter

Only 0.7% of Armenian citizens satisfied with country's economy

34.6% of respondents estimate the current economic situation in the country as very bad.

The director of the Yerevan representation of the Gallup International Association, Aram Navasardyan, reported today the results of a survey on the economic well-being of Armenian citizens, according to which the overwhelming majority of the respondents are concerned with the serious problems in the economy of the republic.

"34.6% of respondents estimate the current economic situation in the country as very bad, 37.3% - as bad. Only 0.7% of the respondents assess the economic situation as very good,’’ aysor.am quotes Navasardian as saying.

News.Az


News.Az 

