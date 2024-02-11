Only one complaint received by Azerbaijan’s CEC during election marathon - deputy chairman

Only one complaint received by Azerbaijan’s CEC during election marathon - deputy chairman

Throughout the election marathon, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan received only one complaint, said CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov as he addressed a final meeting addressing the results of the presidential election, News.Az reports.

“The CEC diligently attended to all incoming appeals, receiving approximately 700 calls on the hotline. Of these, around 670 were regarding voter lists, while 130 requests concerned legal documents and were primarily for clarification purposes,” added Rovzat Gasimov.

News.Az