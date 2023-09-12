Only solution to problem is reintegration of Garabagh’s Armenian residents into Azerbaijan - political scientist

The only way to solve the current situation in the Garabagh region is the reintegration of the region’s Armenian residents into Azerbaijan, political scientist Javid Valiyev told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness to ensure the safety and security of its Armenian citizens living in Garabagh.

According to Valiyev, the implementation of the humanitarian mission through the Aghdam-Khankendi road will help accelerate the process of reintegration of Garabagh’s Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society.

The political scientist also urged foreign forces to stop supporting Armenian separatists in Garabagh.

“Certain foreign forces keep trying to encourage a group of people in Khankendi to hinder the reintegration process. Ruben Vardanyan earlier said that “anyone who maintains a dialogue with Azerbaijan should be shot immediately”. We are talking about a fascist regime here. These forces are trying to create such an entity there,” he added.

Valiyev expressed hope for the beginning of the reintegration process as soon as possible. “In order to launch the reintegration process, separatists should be withdrawn from the region and lobby support from abroad should be stopped,” the political scientist said.

