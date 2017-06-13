Yandex metrika counter

OPEC: Azerbaijan’s oil supply remained lower year-on-year by 80,000 barrels

  • Economics
  • Share
OPEC: Azerbaijan’s oil supply remained lower year-on-year by 80,000 barrels

Azerbaijan’s oil supply increased 40 tb/d month-on-month to average 0.80 mb/d in April, said OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).

However, it remained lower year-on-year by 80 tb/d.
 
“Azerbaijan’s oil production has been declining due to mature oil fields, as well as a heavy decline of more than 16% in the ACG offshore complex in the Caspian. Overall, the country’s oil supply is expected to contract by 60 tb/d y-o-y to average 0.78 mb/d in 2017”, MOMR said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      