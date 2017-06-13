OPEC: Azerbaijan’s oil supply remained lower year-on-year by 80,000 barrels
- 13 Jun 2017 13:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122603
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/opec-azerbaijans-oil-supply-remained-lower-year-on-year-by-80000-barrels Copied
Azerbaijan’s oil supply increased 40 tb/d month-on-month to average 0.80 mb/d in April, said OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).
However, it remained lower year-on-year by 80 tb/d.
“Azerbaijan’s oil production has been declining due to mature oil fields, as well as a heavy decline of more than 16% in the ACG offshore complex in the Caspian. Overall, the country’s oil supply is expected to contract by 60 tb/d y-o-y to average 0.78 mb/d in 2017”, MOMR said.
News.Az